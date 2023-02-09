PARLER-M&A/KANYE WEST

Rapper Kanye West makes a point as he holds his first rally in support of his presidential bid in North Charleston, South Carolina, in July of 2020. 

 RANDALL HILL/REUTERS

BERLIN - Adidas shares slumped as much as 12.6% on Friday after the sportswear maker warned it could plunge to a loss this year for the first time in three decades, in the latest downgrade triggered by its split from Kanye West.

Inventory of the rapper and fashion designer's Yeezy brand, with price tags for sneakers and apparel of up to $700 a pair, could be written off entirely, resulting in a 700 million euro ($749 million) loss this year, the company said on Thursday.