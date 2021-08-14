Elizabeth Hitchcock, who opened a Manchester bookstore to provide more selections, wants to bring more options for wireless internet services.
Adored WiFi bounces a signal off equipment on top of taller buildings to smaller receivers installed at a home or business. The system still requires a router.
The service is $55 a month for residential customers and $75 for businesses with no contract, no added fees with speeds averaging up to 100 mbps, according to its website.
“It offers internet from anywhere to anywhere where there is a line of sight,” Hitchcock said. “We are just here to be another option. So people can make choices rather than being locked into one provider.”
Manchester internet services include Consolidated Communications and Comcast’s Xfinity.
The Orbit Group, run by Hitchcock and her husband, Jeremy, originally teamed up with WhyFly, a Delaware-based company, to provide the service before parting ways. Jeremy Hitchcock founded and served as CEO of Dyn.
The Hitchcocks are now behind Minim, a WiFi technology company based in Manchester.
Elizabeth Hitchcock said Adored took over the WhyFly infrastructure. The operations in Manchester were just too far away from WhyFly’s home base in Delaware.
Hitchcock, who opened the Bookery in 2018, said the store’s local ownership allows the selections to reflect the needs of the community. She sees Adored in the same way.
“We’ll have a local presence from a service perspective,” Hitchcock said.
The company started to come together about four years ago, but the idea had been floating around for much longer when Dyn considered providing WiFi across the entire city.
“We’ve always had this huge interest in making sure our city was well connected,” Hitchcock said.
The company installs radios on top of taller buildings throughout the city and smaller 5-inch-by-5-inch radios on customers’ roofs. One of the main towers is on top of Brady Sullivan Plaza, 1000 Elm St. and The Factory on Willow, which is a mixed-use building operated by the Orbit Group.
So far, Adored has about 100 customers. Hitchcock says the company could reach about 40,000 users based on its current tower coverage.
“It is easiest if we work with customers who own their own home because they don’t have to ask permission from their landlord for permission to put it up,” Hitchcock said.
The company could work with apartment owners to install equipment that could offer the service to all residents.
Several years ago, the Hitchcock family decided to get rid of their cable TV package and instead decided to focus on streaming services such as Amazon Prime and Netflix.
“It is really all about service and our ability to help you when you need to be helped,” Hitchcock said.
Through its Minim products, customers can pick a managed solution option that helps customers troubleshoot problems, such as low bandwidth or if a printer isn’t working. Customers can also choose to buy their own routers.
Hitchcock said it’s too soon to say how the company might expand into other areas of the state. While the devices rely on line of sight, there could be options in more rural communities of the state.
Hitchcock said other devices could be used to expand service in the future.
One customer recently gave a field technician a hug after adjusting the antenna at their property.
“They feel like we are a part of the solution,” Hitchcock said.