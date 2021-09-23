Don Bolduc tells a story about spending Fridays over the past 18 months volunteering for Meals on Wheels. After delivering a meal to an older lady who lived in an upstairs apartment in Manchester, he offered to take out her trash.
When she learned he was running for the U.S. Senate, she confessed she was a Democrat and that it might be hard for her to vote for him.
“You know what I find funny,” he quotes her saying. “Every Friday I get a brigadier general to take out my trash.”
Bolduc relishes light-hearted moments with would-be voters. These days, however, the retired Army general is focused on more sobering subjects like how the recent Afghanistan pullout has affected veterans.
“It’s been a trigger event for many of us,” he said recently at the VFW Post on Daniel Webster Highway in Merrimack.
“On the ground, they did their job, they did it with honor, they served each other well, they made life better for the Afghan people and they need to be proud of that,” Bolduc says. “And that is not in vain. We need to combat that narrative.”
The 60-year-old warrior grew up on a dairy farm in Laconia. After initially training to be a police officer, he enlisted for what he thought would be a brief stint in the Army. He went on to have a 33-year career, having survived 10 tours in Afghanistan, a helicopter crash and a friendly-fire incident. Bolduc came home heavily decorated.
This is his second run for the U.S. Senate. He’s trying to unseat Democrat Maggie Hassan and might face a Republican primary battle with Gov. Chris Sununu, who has yet to decide whether he will run for Senate or seek a fourth term as governor.
Bolduc, who makes his home in Stratham, has been meeting with veterans groups and Republican town committees — building what he says is a strong grassroots organization that includes coordinators in all 10 New Hampshire counties.
Saturday he will join a fundraiser for V-MAT, a nonprofit that uses martial arts to help veterans recover from physical and mental combat-related injuries.
At the VFW in Merrimack recently, Bolduc met a group of around 20 veterans, young and old, some of whom brought their families. He moved swiftly around the room, a wireless microphone clipped to his shirt and a video camera in the corner live-streaming the event.
“I believe that we collectively have a responsibility to our fellow veterans and their families in order to help them through this struggle,” he told the group.
One by one, Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans stood to speak about their struggles with post-traumatic stress, physical injuries and their efforts to keep their lives together.
Thomas Ceccherini, 41, of Litchfield served in the Army’s 82nd Airborne Division in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Married with a child, he stood next to his father, William, a Vietnam veteran, and said the recent pullout from Afghanistan left him feeling confused and angry.
“All those emotions are hitting me, but I want to be here to support my brothers that came out and supported America,” he said.
He tells the audience that his sergeant, from Londonderry, succumbed to his own post-traumatic stress in 2015, taking his own life.
“That messed with me for a while,” Ceccherini said. It pushed him to seek out help and to offer help to other veterans.
Later, his father said that support from the family “has been best” in helping his son.
“I know the pain everyone’s going through,” Bolduc said. “Any time we send any of our sons or daughters to war, they are going to come back different, and they are going to need help.”
He told the veterans he too had suffered from post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury.
The end of the Afghanistan conflict has brought Bolduc a wave of national publicity after he went on the record criticizing his former superiors, including Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
NBC News reported Wednesday that Donald Trump “had kind words” for Bolduc as the former president weighs in on Senate races in key battleground states including New Hampshire.
As the Merrimack meeting wrapped up, the message from Bolduc and the veterans coalesced around assertions that the country is broken and needs repair. Bolduc repeatedly urged the veterans to get involved in local politics, building a foundation from the ground up.