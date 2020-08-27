Howes Pharmacy, which has been in operation for more than 70 years in Goffstown, shut its doors for the last time on Tuesday.
Its owner, Mike Sakelarios, said he had hoped to hold on for a little while longer, but maintained that pharmacy benefit managers have pretty much taken over the prescription reimbursement and insurance industry.
This change has made it very challenging for independent pharmacies such as Howes Pharmacy at 39 Main St. to survive, according to Sakelarios.
He started working at the local pharmacy in 1977, purchasing it in 1985.
“Before I bought it there were over 200 independent pharmacies in New Hampshire. Ten years later, it went down to about 100,” he said. “Right now, there are about a dozen left in the state.”
Sakelarios said some of his employees have been with him for the past 35 years at the pharmacy. Their success, throughout that time, was a direct result of the devoted customers, he said.
“I got to know them so well and I considered them friends, not just customers,” said the pharmacist. “There have been a lot of tears and hugs the last few days.”
The pharmacy officially shut down Tuesday, and all of the customers’ prescriptions have been transferred to Rite Aid in Manchester, where Sakelarios says he will be working at least part-time for the immediate future.
“I agonized for two years before making this decision,” he said of the closure.
The future of the building along Main Street has not yet been decided. Although Sakelarios owns the building, he is unsure whether he will lease or sell it.
The most challenging part will be losing touch with the customers and their families, he said, explaining Howes Pharmacy was very active in the community.
A special send-off event at Rotary Park was recently held to thank Sakelarios for his dedication and commitment to not only the business, but the community.
“It’s the end of an era,” Robbie Grady, former executive director of the Goffstown Main Street Program, said of the pharmacy’s closure.
The Goffstown Select Board recognized Sakelarios in a proclamation that thanked him for his decades of service in helping keep Goffstown residents healthy.
“I am grateful for having been able to serve the community for so many years. I could only have done this with the help, support and love of my wife, Nancy, our core employees who have worked tirelessly for decades and the many young employees who we trained to provide care and respect to every customer,” Sakelarios said in a statement. “It’s a challenging world. It’s time to move forward, try new things and have fun.”
In an online tribute to the pharmacy, several residents expressed their gratitude.
“Although I am saddened to hear the news of Howes closing their doors, I am forever grateful for all the memories and life lessons I have learned along the way because of Mike and staff,” wrote Chantal Come, a former employee who worked there for more than five years.