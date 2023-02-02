FILE PHOTO: U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Powell holds news conference after Fed announced quarter point interest rate hike in Washington

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell addresses reporters after the Fed raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point during a news conference at the Federal Reserve Building in Washington on Wednesday.

 REUTERS

WASHINGTON/FRANKFURT/LONDON — Global central banks that raced to raise interest rates last year amid soaring inflation are now laying the groundwork in unison for a pause that, while not yet promised, is coming into view for later this year.

The shift was couched in different ways when top central bankers issued their latest policy statements this week, and is likely to play out at different speeds among a group of nations where war, trade, energy and other factors have influenced prices to varying degrees.