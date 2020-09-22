Dr. Scott A. Wolf

Significant changes are underway at Southern New Hampshire Health in Nashua, as a new president will take over the organization on Nov. 30.

Dr. Scott A. Wolf, who currently has a senior leadership position at Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers, Fla., has been chosen to replace Interim President Colin McHugh.

