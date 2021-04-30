Letter carrier Anthony Dutton walks his route on Spruce Street in Manchester on Tuesday. New Hampshire postal union leaders say letter volume is down but package volume is up by at least a third because of the pandemic.
Mail service may be speeding up after holiday delays, in part because of a wave of U.S. Postal Service hiring in New Hampshire.
As senators questioned four nominees to the Postal Board of Governors during a Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee meeting last week, Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) noted that some 150 postal workers had been hired in New Hampshire so far this year. As Hassan questioned nominees with other senators, she pressed Board of Governors nominee Anton Hajaar on how he thought the postal service should retain workers.
