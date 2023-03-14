U.S. President Biden departs San Diego en route to Los Angeles

President Joe Biden greets military members and their families before departing for Los Angeles from North Island Naval Air Station, San Diego, California, Tuesday.

 reuters/LEAH MILLIS

SAN DIEGO — President Joe Biden said on Monday after unveiling details of a major submarine deal with Britain and Australia aimed at countering China that he expected to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping soon, but declined to say when.

Asked at a meeting with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in San Diego if he was worried that China would see the AUKUS submarine deal as aggression, Biden replied “no.”