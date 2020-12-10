The state Attorney General and banking department joined 52 other state regulators in a settlement agreement with Nationstar Mortgage LLC, which does business under the name Mr. Cooper.

The settlement puts an end to a multiyear investigation into one of the nation’s largest mortgage servicers, according to a news release. The settlement imposes significant consumer remediation for violations, which include impermissible mortgage origination fees and charges; missed tax payments from borrower escrow accounts; failure to terminate private mortgage insurance when conditions were met; mishandling of loan modifications and servicing transfers; and wrongful foreclosures.

Thursday, December 10, 2020