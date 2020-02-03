CONCORD -- State prosecutors won’t oppose Frisbie Memorial Hospital’s proposed merger with HCA Healthcare, Attorney General Gordon MacDonald announced Monday.
In January 2019, Frisbie officials announced the hospital signed a letter of intent to explore the possibility of joining Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, the nation’s largest for-profit hospital chain. At the time, Frisbie officials said they hoped the move would help drive down costs for patients.
HCA Healthcare owns 185 hospitals and 123 surgery centers in 21 states and the United Kingdom. In New Hampshire, HCA owns Portsmouth Regional Hospital, a 220-bed hospital with a Level II trauma center, and Parkland Medical Center in Derry.
Frisbie is an acute-care community hospital with 88 beds providing inpatient and outpatient services to over 100,000 people in the Seacoast region. It operates as a nonprofit health care charitable trust organized under New Hampshire law.
On Monday, MacDonald announced the state’s Charitable Trusts Unit and Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau have each completed their reviews of the proposed acquisition. The Charitable Trusts Unit is required to review acquisition transactions involving nonprofit hospitals in accordance with state law.
In September, the Attorney General’s office blocked a proposed merger between the parent companies of Exeter Hospital and Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, saying it would likely decrease competition and increase the cost of health care on the Seacoast.
In Frisbie's case, MacDonald said in a statement that "based on the facts and circumstances of the proposed transaction known at this juncture, the bureau is not taking any formal action to challenge the proposed transaction as violating consumer protection and antitrust laws.”
“Robust competition in the delivery of health care services is essential to keeping costs low and quality of care high," MacDonald said. "State law has several provisions that help facilitate competition in the health care market. The bureau expects that, post-closing, the combined system will comply with all applicable laws intended to facilitate competition.”
“The Attorney General’s Office will vigorously use its authority to ensure that competition is protected in the health care marketplace for the benefit of consumers,” added MacDonald. “The office reserves the right to take action authorized under law to address and remedy anti-competitive conduct and harm to consumers that may arise in the future.”
A $20 million community foundation will be created as a part of the merger.
In a separate review, the Consumer Protection and Antitrust Bureau analyzed how the proposed transaction may affect competition in the relevant geographic and product markets.
“This review established that while the proposed transaction is not competitively neutral, its potential impact on competition as analyzed does not warrant formal action at this time,” said MacDonald in a statement.
The bureau said that although Frisbie and Portsmouth Regional Hospital are less than 30 miles apart, each hospital primarily draws from a different patient base. The report noted that Frisbie employs a relatively modest number of physicians in the Seacoast region and, comparatively, HCA employs a smaller number of physicians than Frisbie.
The report concluded that the transaction could make it more likely that Frisbie will be competitive with hospitals that are in the region, helping to maintain and foster competition.
As the report notes, approval by the New Hampshire Circuit Court, Probate Division will be required before the parties will be able to close the transaction. A hearing is scheduled at 1 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 5at the Probate Division in Dover.