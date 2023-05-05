The mania for artificial intelligence is showing no sign of letting up in Corporate America, with references to AI and related terms during calls with investors more than doubling from a year ago.

Companies are scrambling to show they're at the forefront of finding ways to use algorithms that can parse enormous quantities of information based on simple prompts or images. AI promises to change the way business gets done, from hiring (or firing) staff to calming angry customers in an online chat. Growing alarm from industry leaders and governments over the potential dangers of the new technology hasn't deterred companies from voicing their commitment.

Bloomberg's Brad Skillman contributed to this report.