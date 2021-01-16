PLYMOUTH — An artificial-intelligence entity known as “Alex” is training Plymouth State students to become better salespeople, helping them get pre-graduation face time with prospective employers — and winning them acclaim in a national competition.

Alex is an Interpersonal Communications Engine (ICE) that was created several years ago by a pair of academics in Rhode Island, Scott Randall and Stefanie Boyer, to simulate interactions between individuals and provide “the practice, bias-free feedback and scoring they need to improve.”

