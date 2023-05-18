Fighter jet

The US Air Force is starting a multibillion-dollar contest to replace the F-22 fighter jet.

The Air Force formally opened a multibillion-dollar contest to replace the F-22 Raptor fighter jet that’s likely to draw competing bids by U.S. aerospace giants Lockheed Martin, Boeing and Northrop Grumman.

The service issued a “Request for Proposals” on Thursday for the full-scale development phase of the Next Generation Air Dominance crewed fighter, or NGAD, that’s intended to fly in tandem with drones that are being developed in a separate program. The service intents to award a development contract in 2024 with the new fighter entering service in the 2030s.