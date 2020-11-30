Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
U.S. air travelers rose to the most in more than eight months as fliers brushed aside the advice of public health officials to avoid trips around the Thanksgiving holiday.
Passengers at domestic airport checkpoints totaled 1,176,091 on Sunday, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Monday. That's the most since March, when the coronavirus pandemic gutted travel demand.
This Thanksgiving, I made a controversial decision and have been dealing with the backlash ever since. I decided to get on an airplane and fly to Florida to spend time with my family for the holiday. I went against the CDC’s recommendations and have been hearing negative comments from friend…