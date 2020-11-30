U.S. air travelers rose to the most in more than eight months as fliers brushed aside the advice of public health officials to avoid trips around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Passengers at domestic airport checkpoints totaled 1,176,091 on Sunday, the U.S. Transportation Security Administration said Monday. That's the most since March, when the coronavirus pandemic gutted travel demand.

Monday, November 30, 2020
Sunday, November 29, 2020