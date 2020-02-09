Before New Hampshire residents even hit the polls, the first-in-the-nation primary has a winner: Airbnb hosts.
Airbnb estimates that in the two weeks leading up to the primary, 17,000 guests paid $2.7 million to stay in homes across the state, according to Christopher Nulty, the company's head of public affairs for the Americas. Airbnb is an online platform the connects people to short-term rental properties or homes.
Other economic winners across the state are hotels, restaurants, shops and car rental businesses, who benefit from the attention the Granite State receives in the weeks leading up to the primary every four years.
Airbnb sees similar spikes at major events across the country, such as the Super Bowl in Miami two weeks ago. Most people are coming to the Granite State from Boston, Cambridge, Somerville, New York City and Providence, Rhode Island, according to the company.
Many Airbnb guests are campaign staff, volunteers and media. Airbnb started looking at campaign data during the 2016 election. While some guests are likely in the area to ski or take in the winter scenes, the numbers are 70 percent higher than this time last year.
“We have a pretty good sense that influx and what it bringing it over the edge is people coming into town for something special,” Nulty said. “One of the things we see across the board is that big events and big moments in communities drive inordinate influxes to our platform.”
The economic impact of the primary has been as high as $300 million, according to a study looking at the 2000 election. The activity is likely less this year because only one party is actively, while Republican President Donald Trump seeking re-election.
One NASCAR race at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway has a similar impact, according to Dover economist Brian Gottlob, who now works as the director of economic and labor market information bureau. He co-authored the report.
“The opportunity to highlight to the world that New Hampshire is not just a state with natural beauty but is also a state with a diverse, technology-intensive economy, with well-educated citizens and engaged, sophisticated voters, is the real economic benefit,” he wrote in an email to the Union Leader.
Media outlets and others book rooms at the DoubleTree Hotel on Elm Street in Manchester years in advance, said Kim Roy, general manager. The hotel hosts operations for NBC, Bloomberg, CBS, ABC, C-SPAN, WGBH and others.
On Friday, several rooms were available for Saturday for $489, but Friday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday were booked, according to the hotel website. The hotel has 248 rooms.
“I can see things heating up all over,” Roy said on Friday afternoon. “I’ve seen people outside on Elm Street, we have a lot of people in here looking around, and there is a lot of media.”
The room demand comes from media outlets, campaigns and people “who want to see the action” of the primary, said Roy, who has been with the hotel for 36 years. This is her 10th primary.
“It was a little quieter than in years past, I think because of all the commotion in Iowa as well as the impeachment, they had their reporters all over,” she said.
Most hotels in the Manchester area appear to be sold out.
“Where the candidates are is where we really see the activity,” said Mike Somers, president and CEO of the New Hampshire Lodging & Restaurant Association.
In Manchester, the staple campaign stops include the Red Arrow restaurant and Puritan Backroom. Outside the Queen City, a lot of the activity is in Nashua, North Conway and Portsmouth.
“This is where retail politics really matters. It is meeting people where they are, and let’s face it, oftentimes that happens in restaurants,” Somers said. “This is the time once every four years a lot of our establishments are making headline news across the country, and it really is a great platform for people to see the folks of New Hampshire ask the hard questions. It matters.”
An average Airbnb guest spends $170 a day at local eateries and stores, which also reap the benefits, according to the company. Hosts earn 97% of what they earned.
Airbnb fills a need for campaign workers and volunteers looking for an affordable place to stay, Nulty said
“We always say all politics are local, and certainly when you’re working on a campaign like this one and you want to talk to local voters all the time, there is probably no better way to do than to stay with local voters,” he said.