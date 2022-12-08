Airfaires

An airline passenger wheels his luggage through Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris on Nov. 8, 2021.

 Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Airfares will increase around the world next year by as much as 12% on Europe-Asia routes and 10% for North America-Asia flights, according to American Express Global Business Travel.

Asia, which was slower to lift COVID travel curbs, is set for some of the biggest changes as demand swells, Amex GBT said in its Air Monitor 2023. The region’s relatively strong economic prospects could also push up prices, it said.