Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Global airlines stand to earn a collective $9.8 billion in profit this year, the airline industry’s main lobby group said, doubling its previous estimate from December as a surge in flying in North America and Europe drives up ticket prices.
Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, during the International Air Transport Association (IATA) annual general meeting in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday, June 5, 2023. Global airlines stand to earn a collective $9.8 billion in profit this year, the airline industry’s main lobby group said, doubling its previous estimate from December as a surge in flying in North America and Europe drives up ticket prices.
As aviation executives descended on Istanbul this week for the industry's annual general meeting, the mood among the crowd was openly buoyant, with participants brushing aside concerns that high inflation or anemic economic growth risk crimping demand.
Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, set the tone when he doubled his forecast for profitability in 2023, predicting net income of $9.8 billion across the 300 airlines the lobby group represents. Carriers have enjoyed bumper summer bookings, lifted by a leisure travel rebound that started with short-haul flights and is increasingly taking hold on more lucrative long-haul routes.