As aviation executives descended on Istanbul this week for the industry's annual general meeting, the mood among the crowd was openly buoyant, with participants brushing aside concerns that high inflation or anemic economic growth risk crimping demand.

Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, set the tone when he doubled his forecast for profitability in 2023, predicting net income of $9.8 billion across the 300 airlines the lobby group represents. Carriers have enjoyed bumper summer bookings, lifted by a leisure travel rebound that started with short-haul flights and is increasingly taking hold on more lucrative long-haul routes.

