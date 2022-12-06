Airport flyers

Juliette Harik and her daughter, Eva, 5, get ready to fly out of Manchester-Boston Regional Airport for Thanksgiving break on Nov. 21.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

The airline industry is set to achieve its first post-pandemic profit next year, as a travel rebound in the U.S. offsets the impact of ongoing COVID-19 curbs in China, the International Air Transport Association predicted.

Carriers will likely generate a collective $4.7 billion in net income in 2023, IATA said in an update to its financial outlook Tuesday. While less than a fifth of the level seen in 2019, it’s still a welcome development after years of disruption that have resulted in close to $190 billion of losses, based on IATA calculations.

