Airlines handled with ease the first weekend in what they say is a new, stretched-out Thanksgiving travel window, an early sign their optimism heading into a critical holiday period is well-founded. But as the industry revs up for one of its busiest periods of the year, the holiday's peak travel days and a threat of inclement weather lie ahead.

Industry leaders have been preparing for a Thanksgiving that looks more like a long, busy week of travel rather than a mad rush for the airport on Wednesday and again on Sunday - the result of flexible schedules that allow some to work from anywhere. Since Thursday, more than 2 million people a day have passed through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints, topped by 2.4 million on Friday.