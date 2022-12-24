FTX-BG

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder of FTX Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, departs from court in New York, on Dec. 22. Bankman-Fried was released on a $250 million bail package after making his first U.S. court appearance to face fraud charges over the collapse of FTX, the cryptocurrency exchange he co-founded.  

 Stephanie Keith/Bloomberg

Former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison said she and FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried knowingly misled lenders about how much the now-bankrupt trading firm was borrowing from the cryptocurrency exchange.

Ellison gave her first public account of her actions in a Dec. 19 plea hearing in Manhattan federal court. "I knew that it was wrong," she said, according to a transcript of the hearing. FTX co-founder Gary Wang also gave a statement that day.