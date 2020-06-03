MANCHESTER — Aldermen voted Tuesday to table a request from the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to adjust the terms of the team’s Management and Operations Agreement with the city, after the team’s owner forecast a loss of approximately $2 million for the minor-league organization if the 2020 baseball season is canceled.
Team owner Arthur Solomon told board members the team probably won’t play this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June 2016, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen entered into an agreement where — in exchange for the city covering $948,000 in repairs to Northeast Delta Dental Stadium — Solomon’s ownership team pledged to pay the remaining $9 million of principal balance on the city’s stadium bonds if Solomon attempts to move the team out of the Queen City prior to 2028.
The city’s deal with the stadium ends when the stadium bonds are fully paid off, projected to be in 2028. Under the 2016 agreement, Solomon agreed to pay the city $500,000 a year in rent for six years beginning in 2029, with city officials committing to earmark half that amount for a capital reserve fund to be used for stadium maintenance.
On Tuesday, aldermen heard a request from Solomon involving a revised payment schedule to the city.
Under the proposal, the team would take out a loan to pay the $465,000 it owes the city by the end of June, while seeking permission to pay between 50-60 percent of what it will owe next year, due to the absence of revenue if the minor-league season is canceled outright.
“We’re not asking you not to collect the money from us,” said Solomon. “We’re asking can we shift it a little bit. We would be happy if you would help us bridge a period of 18 months, when we’re really struggling and help us work this out.”
Solomon said the team will be pursuing any available federal or state assistance and, if successful in securing funds, the team will disclose the results and return to the city within 30 days of receipt to revisit the payment schedule.
Solomon said that, unlike other local businesses, the team can’t decide to “re-open” on its own. That decision must come from Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball officials.
“I don’t have the TV rights that Major League Baseball has, and I don’t have the ability to sell the merchandise they do,” said Solomon. “We’re going to have no money coming in 2020.”
Solomon told board members the team employs about 30 people year-round and around 100 during the season, saying he believes many are Manchester residents.
Alderman Tony Sapienza pointed out an apparent discrepancy between statements Solomon was making in public session, and terms discussed between the team and board members in nonpublic session, which show the team paying a total of $645,000 less under the proposed amendment than the current agreement, which some on the board interpreted as loan forgiveness.
“I am not in favor of forgiving the money,” said Alderman Jim Roy. “The mortgage companies aren’t even doing that. I would be in favor of forbearance.”
“I do respect you, but I also have to look at my constituents who are out of work and try to balance the needs of both,” said Alderman Mike Porter. “This is not me being against the Fisher Cats. I enjoy the games. I just can’t support any forbearance at this time.”
Aldermen voted 12-2 to table any decision on the matter until more information was available regarding the $645,000 difference in proposed payments to the city. At-Large Aldermen Dan O’Neil and Joseph Kelly Levasseur were the only board members opposed to tabling the issue.