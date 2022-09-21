ALDI in Dover

The parking lot at ALDI in Dover was filling up at lunchtime Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

 KIMBERLEY HAAS/UNION LEADER FILE

Aldi's U.S. arm said on Wednesday that same-store sales in the country rose in the double digits over the last 12 months as rampant inflation pushed consumers to find cheaper deals on groceries.

The German-owned discount supermarket chain's U.S. stores sales growth over the past year was driven by 1 million new customers, Scott Patton, Aldi's vice president of National Buying, told a media event.