PLYMOUTH — In 1972, a year after Alex Ray opened the first Common Man restaurant in Ashland, he held his first fundraiser to benefit a local family in need.
This week, Ray, head of what is now a family of 15 restaurants stretching from Windham to Lincoln, has embarked on his most ambitious fundraiser effort: providing $2 million for war-torn Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees in Poland and surrounding countries.
On Thursday, Ray announced that he will match up to $1 million in donations made at his restaurants or to the Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund at www.graniteuw.org or by texting CMAN4UKRAINE to 41444.
Ray is flying to Warsaw, Poland, this weekend with fellow Plymouth Rotary Club members and then traveling on to Lublin, a city not far from Lviv, Ukraine, on what he described as a “reconnaissance mission.”
In Poland, Ray will meet with Rotarians to identify what is required most in Ukraine, which was invaded on Feb. 24 by Russia, and how best to get those materials there.
One of the things Ray wants to provide is a “bloodmobile.” Such a vehicle costs $350,000 in the U.S. but is considerably less expensive to buy in Europe.
He said helping Ukraine is a moral imperative.
The war that Russia inflicted upon Ukraine is “evil, unnecessary and sad,” he said. “The world has to figure out a better way of solving our problems.”
While the search for that “better way” is ongoing, Ray figured out a long time ago that direct aid is part of the answer.
In 1972, Ray learned that the patriarch of the Schofield family had been seriously injured in a tractor accident. Ray organized a spaghetti dinner at his restaurant, with all proceeds going to help the Schofields.
Since then, Ray has raised money through and at his restaurants to alleviate suffering caused by both natural and, now, man-made disasters.
Driving a van laden with a variety of supplies, Ray went down to the Gulf Coast in the wake of Hurricane Katrina. Most recently, he traveled to western Kentucky, which had been devastated by tornadoes.
The Common Man and Ray have supported earthquake relief in Haiti and hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. When Hurricane Dorian struck the Bahamas in 2019, Ray was on Abaco Island, which he said had been “obliterated.”
In Abaco, Ray worked with chef José Andrés, founder of the World Central Kitchen, to feed the people who were helping it recover and rebuild.
After the Russian invasion, Andrés was in Ukraine, cooking, but he is currently in Poland. Ray anticipates the two will collaborate in Ukraine.
Ray said he launched the Common Man Ukraine Relief Fund after recently hosting a visit to Plymouth by Lech Walesa, president of Poland from 1990-1995 and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. The visit raised $27,000.
He said Granite United Way will be the financial pass-through for donations to the relief fund.
Patrick Tufts, president and CEO of Granite United Way, said in a statement that the non-profit is proud to work with Ray to help Ukraine.
“Alex Ray has the vision and passion to help others, and this generous match showcases that in the best way. Granite United Way was so impressed with Alex’s commitment to the people of Ukraine that we readily volunteered our services to be part of this important relief effort,” said Tufts.