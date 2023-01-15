Pappy's Pizza and Subs

Pappy’s Pizza and Subs on Elm Street in Manchester is reopening under new ownership.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

CHEF PAPPY IS getting ready to serve up those “famous” steak and cheese subs and pizzas once again.

“He is officially done with his hammer and now sharpening his knives to cook you his Famous Recipes soon!” a Facebook post reads.