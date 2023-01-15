CHEF PAPPY IS getting ready to serve up those “famous” steak and cheese subs and pizzas once again.
“He is officially done with his hammer and now sharpening his knives to cook you his Famous Recipes soon!” a Facebook post reads.
John Milliard, who grew up in Manchester, aims to reopen the well-known Pappy’s Pizza & Subs at 1531 Elm St. in Manchester this month after purchasing the 42-year-old business in late October. He thanked the Pappas and St. Jean family for entrusting him with the business.
Milliard said the space has undergone a complete refresh, but an opening date has not been announced.
Insurance woes
Speaking of pizza, Caesario’s Pizza & Subs at 1057 Elm St., which opened in 1969, remains closed after an electrical fire in July. The owners say they are still working with insurance, according to a Facebook post.
“We appreciate your continued support through these unfortunate circumstances. We just ask for everyone to keep us in their thoughts as we try to determine our best path forward and what makes the most sense for us,” the post says.
More Mexican
A new Mexican restaurant is “coming soon” to the former Birch on Elm space at 931 Elm St. Alas de Frida Mexican Restaurant & Bar will be run by the team at El Rincon Zacatecano on Lake Avenue.
Next door, Cheers & Beers at 1055 Elm St. is set to reopen as “Barcode,” according to its website.
Birch on Elm is set to reopen across the street in the former Noodz restaurant.
New name
Speaking of rebranding, the Cafe at Bookery at 844 Elm St. is now Cat Alley Cafe — named after Cat Alley, where paintings of cats have become a popular spot downtown for social media posts. The decor is inspired by the art of Brooke Van Gurp, operations manager, and one of the muralists.
“Brooke’s cat captured a special place in our hearts, and we’re thrilled to shine a light on her work by making her vibrant, colorful cat (now known as ‘Bob’) the face and mascot of the rebranded Cat Alley Café,” said Tom Puskarich, owners and operator of Tulip Hospitality, which includes Restoration Cafe on Hanover Street.
Next door, Wild Orchid Bakery at 836 Elm St. will close its doors as a cafe in two months in order to shift its focus to private events, custom cake orders and catering.
Moving in
Queen City Cupcakes moved five doors north to Pop of Color Gift Shop at 816 Elm St. Owner Chelsea Stoddard has rebranded her two businesses as “Queen City Cupcakes & Gift Shop.”
The combined shop officially opened last Tuesday.
“Feels good to be here after a year of planning and overthinking:) Come check out the new place!” a Facebook post reads.
Green Envy, “an earth-friendly, home, body & mind store,” opened at 377 Elm St. just after Thanksgiving. It features products by local artists. It offers unique gifts, home goods, gourmet foods, local art and fun classes, according to its website.
Vacancies remain
• The former Mint Bistro space at 1105 Elm St. remains vacant. Owner Tim Baines says he’s changing up the concept and moving into a different space.
• The former Heel the Sole shoe repair space at 1053 Elm St. remains vacant.
• The former Baked Baked Downtown Cafe & Bakery remains vacant after the business closed in March.
• The future of the Campo Enoteca and Republic space at 969 Elm St. remains unknown as owners Ed Aloise and Claudia Rippee get ready to sell.
• Matbah Mediterranean Restaurant at 866 Elm St. closed early on in the pandemic and remains vacant.
• Coldwell Banker Realty at 803 Elm St. moved out last fall and remains vacant.
What would you like to see on Elm?
.
If you know of a business opening or closing or have interesting commercial real estate news in the Granite State, email reporter Jonathan Phelps at jphelps@unionleader.com.