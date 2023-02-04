Republic Brewing Co. location
This industrial space at 72 Old Granite St. is set to become Republic Brewing Co., which is slated to open in 2024. 

Fifteen large silver tanks line the back of the Spyglass Brewing Co.’s new location on Innovative Way in Nashua, allowing the company to double its beverage manufacturing capacity.

It took over a year for the new 10,000-square-foot building to be built, but the craft brewer has been easing into the space at Gateway Hills (a former Digital Equipment Corp. campus), which includes apartments, a hotel, shops and office space as part of a “live, work, play” model.

