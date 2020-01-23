MANCHESTER -- Three outstanding women in technology will be honored at the fifth annual TechWomen TechGirls annual luncheon on April 1 at the Bedford Village Inn. The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is accepting nominations for TechStudent of the Year, TechTeacher of the Year and TechProfessional of the Year through Feb. 12 at nhtechalliance.org.
“Consider all the women you know who are making strides each day in technology, either academically or in business," said Shannon Herrmann, chair of the awards luncheon committee, in a statement.
The TechWomen Awards luncheon brings together technologists, entrepreneurs, investors and business leaders. In addition to honoring the winners, there will also be a luminary keynote speaker to be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets for the luncheon can be purchased from the alliance online.