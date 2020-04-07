The trucks carrying maple syrup will stop rolling into Bascom Maple Farms in Alstead for the rest of the month, owner Bruce Bascom said this week.
“This is the first time in 30 years we’ve ever closed the doors,” Bascom said.
Bascom Maple Farms is already sitting on 45,000 gallons of its own syrup produced from close to 150,000 maple trees this year.
“We have enough syrup in the building until June or July,” he said.
Bascom Maple Farms is also one of the country’s largest buyers of bulk syrup produced by smaller sugar houses. Bascom said the business typically gets 40 to 50 trucks a day at the end of the season, each one carrying up to six 50-gallon drums of syrup.
Bascom took the measure to halt the purchases out of concern for his 75 employees who would have to work to unload the trucks and get the syrup pasteurized and stored. Bascom Maple Farms gets sellers from all over New England, with a lot of sellers coming from Vermont, New York, and even Ohio, he said.
This year has been a bit different, given the COVID-19 pandemic that is forcing many businesses to close, as well as the warm winter that changed the season.
The higher temps meant an early start to the sugaring season, and an early close. The season is ending this week, Bascom said, and a lot of producers have been rushing to get their excess syrup sold off in bulk.
“Everybody’s panicking trying to sell early,” Basom said. “We couldn’t handle the incoming volume.”
Maple syrup is big business in New Hampshire, with close to 170,000 gallons produced every year in state, but the industry is taking a hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. The business model that relies on tourists coming out to a sugar house ground to a halt and the New Hampshire Maple Producers Association has already postponed the traditional March Maple Sugar Weekend, pushing the event off to the fall.
Bascom said closing off that part of the business makes sense, and is in keeping with Gov. Chris Sununu’s directive for people to stay home and practice social distancing.
“The responsible thing would be to stall for time,” he said.
Bascom said other bulk buyers in the Vermont region are all taking a pause because of the coronavirus. He does not see the temporary slowdown as a problem for the industry, though.
Bascom thinks the maple business will continue to grow at a steady rate, especially as more people take a look at the ingredient list on the bottle, compared with the synthetic blends of syrups.
“We have one ingredient. It’s real food,” he said.
Bascom’s business with restaurants and hotels has suffered, but he’s seen a steady uptick with the other aspect of the business. The amount of syrup sold in stores continues to grow, even through bad economies as many people buy it as a comfort food item. He’s also selling maple syrup as a key ingredient to food manufacturers, beer brewers, and spirit distillers.