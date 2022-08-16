Jeff Bezos

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum on Dec. 7, 2019, in Simi Valley, Calif.

 Gene Blevins/Zuma Press/TNS

Amazon.com accused the Federal Trade Commission of harassing its founder Jeff Bezos and the company's Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy as it probes the e-commerce giant's business practices.

In a filing made public on Monday, Amazon claimed that FTC staff have made "unduly burdensome" demands as the agency investigates whether the company's subscription services, including Amazon Prime, violate consumer protection laws. The online retailer is seeking to quash or limit the FTC's most recent civil investigative demands, which are similar to subpoenas.