Amazon is the latest company to fly cargo to and from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport after leasing space in a new cargo building right off the runway.

The e-commerce giant — under the name Amazon Air — joins FedEx and UPS as major air cargo presences at the airport.

Amazon 767s headed to MHT
Amazon’s Prime Air Boeing 767s like this one will be delivering the packages to be processed at the new cargo facility at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.