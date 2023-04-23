Amazon

Workers fulfill orders at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 21, 2021. Amazon.com Inc.'s annual Prime Day sale, which begins Monday, arrives as the world grapples with the lingering effects of the pandemic.

 Rachel Jessen/Bloomberg

The buzz around artificial intelligence that’s helped juice gains for Microsoft and Amazon.com this year may also be masking struggles in a business far more critical to the pair’s bottom lines.

Once-booming demand for cloud-computing services is slowing as businesses rein in spending amid economic uncertainty. And when Microsoft and Amazon report results next week, analysts anticipate the slowest revenue growth for their cloud-computing businesses since the firms started breaking out performance last decade.