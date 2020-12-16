Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment center

Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment center on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, N.J., on Dec. 2, 2019.

 LUCAS JACKSON

Amazon.com Inc. on Wednesday asked the U.S. government to prioritize essential workers including its warehouse, grocery store and data center staff for receipt of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The request shows how the country's second-biggest private employer, with 800,000 workers in the United States, considers the vaccine important to keeping its staff safe and its facilities open. The U.S. National Retail Federation made a similar request on the industry's behalf Wednesday as well.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020