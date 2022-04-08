A month after the last legal obstacles to a major warehouse complex in Hudson disappeared, Amazon announced it is pulling out of the project.
Amazon was to be the primary tenant of the 2.6-million-square-foot Hudson Logistics Center project on the site of the Green Meadow golf course property.
The announcement was made by the town on its website Thursday. The developers, Hillwood Enterprises, told Town Manager Steve Malizia the news through an attorney.
Amazon was to occupy two of the three proposed buildings and about 2 million square feet. A third, smaller building was to be built on spec after Amazon was up and running and its operations met traffic mitigation projections.
Now, Hillwood is starting over.
“According to Hillwood, they are actively reviewing options and opportunities moving forward and remain committed to the project and the Town,” according to the post on the town's website.
After a year of town review, the Hudson Planning Board approved the project last May. But legal challenges stalled the groundbreaking for the past nine months. Opponents dropped the last of the court cases last month.
Hillwood offered no additional information through a spokesman Friday.
Attorney Amy Manzelli of BCM Environmental and Land Law, who represents about 50 residents who opposed the project, said she doesn’t know why Amazon withdrew.
“I learned about this for the first time today when I received a press release from one of my clients,” Manzelli said.
She said she also received a courtesy call from attorney Chris Hilson of Donahue Tucker and Ciandella, which represents Hillwood.
Hudson resident Jim Dobens, who was an active opponent of the project, did not comment except to share a Margaret Mead quote via email: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, intelligent, and committed citizens can change a town or the world, indeed it is the only thing that ever has.”
Manzelli isn’t taking credit for Amazon’s decision.
“I’m aware that on a national level workers at some stores are unionizing. That seems to be taking a lot of Amazon's capacity. But I am unaware of whether that played any role in Amazon’s decision to withdraw from this project,” Manzelli said. “I also don’t know to what extent public participation was a factor.”
She said she and her clients are looking forward to additional information.
So far, the Green Meadow property, which would be sold to Hillwood if the project moves forward, is still owned by the Friel family, which founded the golf course more than 60 years ago.