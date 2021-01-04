The Boston-based joint venture of Amazon.com Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. will cease to exist at the end of February, three years after the companies came together hoping to clamp down escalating healthcare cost.
The inception of Haven had jolted the shares of several healthcare companies that feared that Amazon might disrupt traditional insurance and drug benefit businesses.
Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc. said on Monday it will acquire thermal imaging camera supplier FLIR Systems Inc. in a $8 billion cash-and-stock deal to beef up its portfolio of imaging sensor technology.
