Amazon

The logo for Amazon.com Inc. at the company's fulfillment center in Bretigny-sur-Orge, France, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2022. Amazon.com repeatedly violated federal labor law by unilaterally changing policies and terminating union supporters at its sole unionized warehouse, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.

 Benjamin Girette/Bloomberg

Amazon.com repeatedly violated federal labor law by unilaterally changing policies and terminating union supporters at its sole unionized warehouse, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint, which also accuses Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy of personally making illegal anti-union comments.

In a Monday filing, a National Labor Relations Board regional director wrote that Amazon illegally restricted employees' ability to visit their unionized New York City warehouse during their time off, to discourage them from engaging in labor activism.