FILE PHOTO: An Amazon Prime delivery van is driven along a city street in Garden Grove, California, March 29, 2022.  

 MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS

 Amazon.com hopes to tempt U.S. shoppers on Tuesday to open inflation-thinned wallets by offering deeper discounts on a wide range of goods and services during this year's "Prime Day" 48-hour shopping event, including its first-ever travel discounts.

A year of inflation has lifted mortgage rates, rents and food prices for consumers ahead of Prime Day, which falls on July 11-12 this year.