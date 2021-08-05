SEATTLE — Amazon joined a growing list of large employers delaying the date that workers will return to its offices as the highly contagious delta variant continues to spread.
But unlike many of those large employers, Amazon is not requiring workers to be vaccinated.
Amazon told workers in its corporate buildings Thursday that they would not need to return to their offices until Jan. 3. The company had previously said they’d need to begin coming in regularly starting Sept. 7.
The delay does not apply to Amazon’s warehouse staff, who have continued to work at their facilities throughout the pandemic.
While Amazon isn’t mandating vaccinations, it will require office employees who have not verified that they’ve been fully vaccinated to wear masks at work, spokesman Jose Negrete said via email.
(Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
The decision not to require vaccinations runs counter to the approach of other tech giants. Last month, Google and Facebook announced they’d require employees who work in its offices to be fully vaccinated. And earlier this week, Microsoft announced plans to fully open its offices Oct. 4 and require workers to prove they’ve been vaccinated, after previously saying it would not do so.
Amazon, the country’s second largest employer after Walmart, is one of the biggest employers to delay the return to its offices as far out as it has.