Amazon lawsuit

A Chicago-area bookseller has sued Amazon in federal court, alleging that the e-commerce giant’s restrictive contracts with major publishers has made it impossible for book retailers to try to beat Amazon on price. Pictured is the first Amazon bookstore in Chicago during its soft launch in March 2017.

 Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/TNS

A proposed class-action lawsuit from a Seattle firm has added to the swarm of antitrust scrutiny gathering around Amazon.

The suit, filed Thursday in federal court in New York on behalf of Chicago-area bookseller Bookends and Beginnings, alleges Amazon colluded to fix prices on print books.

Sunday, March 28, 2021