Hudson Logistics Center

This image shows the environmental impact of the proposed Hudson Logistics Center.

Addressing concerns about traffic at the proposed three-building Hudson Logistics Center, an Amazon representative told planning board members Wednesday that the company has learned it must operate its fulfillment centers at 40% capacity to be efficient.

If it needs to expand capacity to meet demand, the company would seek to build new facilities rather than maximize capacity at existing buildings, said Broderick Green, a senior manager on Amazon’s economic development team.

Thursday, November 19, 2020