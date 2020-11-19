Addressing concerns about traffic at the proposed three-building Hudson Logistics Center, an Amazon representative told planning board members Wednesday that the company has learned it must operate its fulfillment centers at 40% capacity to be efficient.
If it needs to expand capacity to meet demand, the company would seek to build new facilities rather than maximize capacity at existing buildings, said Broderick Green, a senior manager on Amazon’s economic development team.
The 2.6-million-square-foot center was proposed in Hudson last spring by Hillwood Investment Properties. Opponents of the project have expressed skepticism about Hillwood’s traffic projections, in part because they appear to be based on underusing the facilities.
Green said that not all of the 363 loading docks at the three buildings will be in use at the same time.
“This is for efficiency. We want to have multiple options for loading trucks,” Green said.
He said Building A is to store medium-size items which would be sent to final delivery stations elsewhere. Building B, also known as a non-sort fulfillment center, would store and deliver large items directly to consumers.
Green said facilities like these are built on a larger-than-necessary footprint to ensure there is room for trailers waiting to be emptied.
Engineer John Plante of Langan Engineering presented a traffic study to the board on behalf of Hillwood on Wednesday.
The average daily traffic from the site is expected to be 2,057 vehicles in and the same number out, according to Plante. He said trips are spread evenly throughout the day and scheduled to ensure trucks return before rush hour to avoid any congestion.
About 72% of the traffic to and from the site is projected to be on Sagamore Bridge, according to the study.
The traffic study used information provided by Amazon, and its methodology was approved by the state Department of Transportation and the town’s peer reviewer, Marty Kennedy of VHB.
“We err on the conservative side to overestimate the impact,” Plante said.
Attorney Amy Manzelli, who was hired by more than 50 Hudson residents opposed to the project, retained TEPP LLC to conduct a review of the traffic study. The report by TEPP LLC found that Langan’s study didn’t review all the data it should have, and it’s evidence was “insufficient.”
Plante outlined a number of proposed roadway improvements near the project on and around Lowell Road, including traffic signals that respond to real-time traffic and coordinate with other signals on the corridor.
At one point, Selectman Liaison Roger Coutu expressed doubt that the changes would improve the traffic situation.
“With all due respect, you’re moving the problem across the street 100 yards,” Coutu told Plante.
Plante said he disagreed, and the changes would incrementally improve the traffic flow.
Plante told planners that Building C, the smallest of the three buildings at 522,000 square feet, is intended to be a non-sort facility, but if a tenant comes with different plans, Hillwood would return to the Planning Board to seek a change of use.