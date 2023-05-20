Amazon delivery

Every morning, a box truck drops up to 120 Amazon packages off at Ed Wojtan’s house in Houghton Lake, Michigan.

Wojtan loads the packages into his personal truck and delivers them to his neighbors in the remote vacation town about 120 miles north of Lansing. He makes $2.50 per package, delivers an average of 50 a day, and is almost always done by 10 a.m.