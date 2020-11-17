Filling orders at PillPack

Joseph Lister pulls bottles of pills for orders at PillPack in Manchester in October 2017, before the company was sold to Amazon.

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched an online pharmacy for delivering prescription medications in the United States, increasing competition with drug retailers such as Walgreens, CVS Health and Walmart.

Called Amazon Pharmacy, the new store lets customers price-compare as they buy drugs on the company's website or app. Shoppers can toggle at checkout between their co-pay and a non-insurance option, heavily discounted for members of its loyalty club Prime.

