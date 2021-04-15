SEATTLE -- Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos said the e-commerce giant needs to "do a better job for our employees," his first comments since the company's lopsided victory over a unionization effort at an Alabama warehouse last week.
In his letter to shareholders, Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, wrote that some news reports of employee complaints about the warehouse workplace during the union campaign were inaccurate. He cited internal surveys of warehouse staffers that found that 94% would recommend Amazon to a friend as a place to work.
