As planning officials prepare to take up a mystery company’s proposal to build an 800,000-square-foot distribution center in Kingston, e-commerce giant Amazon is keeping tight-lipped on whether it’s interested in building a facility in the area.
KINGSTON — Plans for a massive distribution center that could be an economic boon have been …
An Amazon spokesman responded to questions Tuesday as speculation grows around a plan submitted to the Kingston planning office earlier this month showing the possible construction of a large distribution center on the Sears Logistics Services property at 266 Route 125.
“Amazon has a policy of not commenting on rumors or speculation. The company is constantly investigating new locations to support the growth and increase the flexibility of its North American fulfillment network to address customer needs,” said Katelyn Chesley, public relations specialist for Amazon Operations.
The plan is expected to be discussed by the planning board for the first time at a design review hearing that will likely be held next month.
Town Planner Glenn Greenwood has cautioned that, while the plan that was submitted is detailed, it’s still preliminary and in the early stages of the town approval process.
Neither Greenwood nor planning board Chairman Glenn Coppelman would comment on speculation surrounding which company might ultimately be interested in using such a large building.
The only name listed on the application is 266 Route 125 LLC of 1 Wall St. in Hudson. Other paperwork names The Dubay Group Inc. of Windham as the engineering firm.
Karl Dubay, president of The Dubay Group, has not returned calls seeking comment on the proposal, but in a letter to the town stated that “we have initiated very productive meetings with the town staff in coordinating this very important project for the town of Kingston.”
According to the proposed plan, the 112-acre parcel would be split into four lots, with the Sears Logistics Services facility and offices taking up two lots, the new 800,000-square-foot distribution center on another, and a fourth lot including a 6,600-square-foot convenience store with a drive-thru coffee shop, quick-service restaurant and fueling station.
The project is already raising questions about the possible impact to traffic on Route 125. While the amount of traffic generated by the distribution center isn’t known yet, Greenwood said that at this point the state has said it doesn’t appear that the project would meet the requirements for a set of traffic lights.