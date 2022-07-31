Amazon

Amazon.com packages sit stacked on the sidewalk in New York on June 11, 2020.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Amazon.com showed its e-commerce and cloud-computing businesses can churn out revenue even as consumers worry about inflation and the company gets serious about curtailing expenses. Investors sent shares up more than 12% in pre-market trading on Friday.

Amazon reported second-quarter sales Thursday that topped analysts’ estimates and gave a revenue forecast for as much as 17% growth in the current period.