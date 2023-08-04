AMAZON-BG

Packages are shown on a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center on Prime Day in Melville, New York, earlier this year.

 Bloomberg photo by Johnny Milano

Amazon.com Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy pulled off a financial double play this earnings season: generating strong revenue growth from the core e-commerce business while cutting the pace of spending. The shares rose about 9% as the markets opened on Friday.

Since taking the reins two years ago, Jassy has brought a decidedly unsentimental perspective to the world’s largest e-commerce and cloud services company. Under his direction, Amazon fired 27,000 people and pledged to keep head count flat for the foreseeable future, whacked dozens of projects hatched during Jeff Bezos’s tenure and put multiple businesses under review.