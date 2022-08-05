Amazon buys iRobot

Colin Angle, chairman, chief executive officer and co-founder of iRobot Corp., displays an iRobot Roomba robot during the Bloomberg Next Big Thing Summit in Half Moon Bay, Calif., on June 18, 2013.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Amazon.com said it would buy IRobot Corp., maker of the Roomba vacuum, for $1.65 billion as the e-commerce giant continues its push into internet-connected home devices and robotics.

Amazon will pay $61 a share in cash for the Bedford, Mass.-based company, according to a statement on Friday. The offer represents a premium of 22% based on iRobot’s last closing price before the announcement. Colin Angle will remain as chief executive officer of iRobot.