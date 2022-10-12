Amazon satellites

An artist's rendering of the United Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket launching from its Cape Canaveral, Fla., pad. 

 ULA

The first two satellites of Amazon's space-based internet constellation will be launched early next year on the maiden flight of a new rocket being developed by one of the U.S. Space Force's biggest contractors.

In an announcement Wednesday, Amazon said it would hitch a ride on the new Vulcan rocket being developed by the United Launch Alliance, a joint venture of Boeing and Lockheed Martin.