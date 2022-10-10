Amazon Prime Day

An Amazon delivery truck in San Francisco.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Holiday deals are coming back, bringing a measure of relief for U.S. shoppers squeezed by inflation.

Tech gadgets to sporting goods will see "massive" online discounts, with the best bargains likely in late November, Adobe Analytics said in a report Monday. Walmart is already touting deals on computers, toys and air fryers this week, while Amazon.com will begin a two-day "early access" sale Tuesday. Target's weekly Black Friday deals have started.