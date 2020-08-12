E-commerce giant Amazon wants to open a distribution center in two of three massive warehouse buildings proposed for the site of the Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson.
Hillwood Investment Properties, a national developer of industrial warehouse and distribution centers, revealed the major tenant for the Hudson Logistic Center at a planning board meeting Wednesday night. Hillwood has worked with Amazon on similar projects across the country.
The entire project — first proposed in April — is expected to bring an estimated 2,500 direct and indirect jobs. Starting pay at Amazon will be $15 an hour, according to Gary Frederick of Hillwood.
The project is estimated to bring $4,243,500 in property taxes each year.
Laconia economist Russ Thibeault called the three-building project, “arguably the largest single approval nonresidential development proposal in the state’s history,” in an analysis for the town of Hudson.
Amazon would operate out of more than 2 million square feet in the two buildings. A tenant has not been named for a third, 522,000-square-foot building. Together, the two companies would employ about 1,400 workers, the developer says.
It can be difficult for companies like Amazon to find the space to build such distribution centers, especially in crowded cities like Boston, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
“We’re obviously excited about the opportunity for this and that Amazon has seen the value of being located just over the border in New Hampshire,” he said. “It will create some decent jobs there and they are obviously expanding through the pandemic.”
Expansion and objection
In 2018, Amazon rejected New Hampshire for its second headquarters location in favor of northern Virginia. A proposal had been made for a site between Exit 4 and Exit 5 on Interstate 93.
“Given the growth in distribution, I think they went back to a lot of those proposals that were made,” Caswell said.
He said the town of Hudson will have to work through local issues.
A group, Save Hudson NH, has formed in opposition to the project over concerns about environmental, traffic, construction, noise and other impacts. The 374-acre golf course property is located on the Merrimack River with access to Route 3.
Save Hudson NH, a group of about 50 residents, says the project is 2½ times the size of the Pheasant Lane Mall.
The plans call for a large berm with a sound wall to protect neighbors.
Attorney Amy Manzetti was hired to represent Save Hudson NH; most of its members live on streets abutting or near the project. She submitted a letter to the board Wednesday night.
“As currently proposed, the … project would increase congestion, would overcrowd the land, would decrease property values, would harm natural resources, would negatively affect the quality of life, and would create nuisance,” the letter states.
Real estate appraiser Wesley G. Reeks of Bedford prepared a 25-page report that showed “no discernible impacts to the market value of residential family dwellings” in the vicinity of the project.
The study is based on similar developments, including Pettengill Commerce Park in Londonderry and the Walmart regional distribution facility in Raymond.
“The data provides substantial evidence that development of the two comparable logistics centers did not diminish the market value of the neighboring residential properties,” Reeks wrote. “Accordingly by extension, it is concluded that the proposed Hudson Logistics Center will have no impact on the market values in Green Meadow Subdivision or other nearby residential properties.”
One Hudson home, at 20 Fairway Drive, which went on the market after the project initially was announced, sold for more than its listed price of $424,900, according to the analysis.The final price has not been disclosed.
Another analysis, by Trimont Real Estate Advisors, which used examples in Connecticut and Massachusetts, came to similar conclusions.
Thibeault, hired to review Trimont’s analysis, called the company’s findings “overly generic” and not site-specific enough.
“The study does not analyze the Hudson site and examine the relationship of abutting and neighborhood properties to the proposed development and the mitigation measures being proposed (berm, sound wall, etc.),” he wrote.
Arguing values
Several neighbors wrote the planning board before the meeting. Meeting materials included 62 pages of public feedback. The town has had to hire a part-time planner to assist with the project.
Fairway Drive resident Tim Monk wrote to the planning board that the analysis was of no use to the planning board in making a decision.
“It’s not clear what was at these locations beforehand,” he wrote. “Starting as a golf course is very different than starting as an industrial space.”
Ed Thompson of Burns Hill Road wrote that he was baffled by the comparisons to homes near industrial parks.
“I’m sorry. They cannot tell me that a home next to a 24/7 distribution center will have the same value or desirability as one abutting two golf courses,” he wrote.
The main entrance to the property will be on Lowell Road.
Hillwood, which has a contract to purchase the 374-acre golf course, said it plans to preserve more than 230 acres as green space.
Union Leader Correspondent Ryan Lessard contributed to this report.