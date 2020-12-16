A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfilment center in Baltimore

A worker assembles a box for delivery at the Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore, Md., on April 30, 2019.

 Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters/file

SEATTLE -- The National Labor Relations Board has determined that a union pushing to represent Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama has enough support to hold an election, dealing the e-commerce giant a second defeat in what is emerging as a major labor battle at one of America's largest employers.

Amazon argued in filings the size of the proposed bargaining unit the Bessemer, Ala., warehouse was more than 5,000 workers, making it difficult for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) to rally enough people to call for a vote. But the board determined that the union has demonstrated enough support, said Terry D. Combs, assistant to the regional director for the NLRB's Atlanta region.

Wednesday, December 16, 2020