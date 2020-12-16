Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
SEATTLE -- The National Labor Relations Board has determined that a union pushing to represent Amazon warehouse workers in Alabama has enough support to hold an election, dealing the e-commerce giant a second defeat in what is emerging as a major labor battle at one of America's largest employers.
Amazon argued in filings the size of the proposed bargaining unit the Bessemer, Ala., warehouse was more than 5,000 workers, making it difficult for the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU) to rally enough people to call for a vote. But the board determined that the union has demonstrated enough support, said Terry D. Combs, assistant to the regional director for the NLRB's Atlanta region.
